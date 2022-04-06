Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $829,100.00

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $829,100.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for $123.73 or 0.00278992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 62,611 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

