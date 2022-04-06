Misbloc (MSB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,592.00

Misbloc (MSB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded down 54.3% against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $174,592.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Misbloc

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

