MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIXT. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 809,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.