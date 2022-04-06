Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.