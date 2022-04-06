Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE MOD opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $446.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 442,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

