Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.01

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and traded as high as $119.40. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction, which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

