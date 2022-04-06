monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $159.24

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.24, but opened at $153.04. monday.com shares last traded at $146.15, with a volume of 7,617 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Get monday.com alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average is $268.66.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,137,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.