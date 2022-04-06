MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded down $28.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.89. 13,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,782 shares of company stock valued at $65,112,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

