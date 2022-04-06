Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $13.67. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 5,094 shares traded.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

