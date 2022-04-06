Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.17. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 102,700 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.