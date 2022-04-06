Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

BE stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

