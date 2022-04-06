Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 615,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

