Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,784,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,160. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,229,000 after acquiring an additional 643,750 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 30,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 100,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

