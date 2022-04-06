MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €40.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

MOR opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

