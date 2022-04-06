MovieBloc One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.22 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $139.91 million and $33.22 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

