Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

