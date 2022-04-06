MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

