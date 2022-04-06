MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.15 per share for the year.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

MSM opened at $84.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,457,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

