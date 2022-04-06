MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.71.

MSM opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

