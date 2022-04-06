MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Head to Head Contrast

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.53% -256.92% 16.60% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSCI and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 3 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $616.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

MSCI has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 20.41 $725.98 million $8.70 58.99 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSCI beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Â- Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

