M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $210.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

MTB stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

