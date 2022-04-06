MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, March 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €221.47 ($243.37).

ETR:MTX opened at €196.95 ($216.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

