Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,282.00

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.81) and last traded at GBX 1,269 ($16.64), with a volume of 14601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($16.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,639.74). Also, insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($15.79) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($931.62).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

