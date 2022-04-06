Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Nicholas Melhuish Purchases 939 Shares

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.66) per share, for a total transaction of £11,925.30 ($15,639.74).
MYI opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,197.49. Murray International Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,038 ($13.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,283.19 ($16.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
