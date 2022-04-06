MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.36. 62,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 91,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia.

