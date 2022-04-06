N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get N-able alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 465,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.