National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $319.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.75.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

