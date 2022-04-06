National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,769 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

