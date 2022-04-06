National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,769 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ACWI opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.