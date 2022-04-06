National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 65.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

