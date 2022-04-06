National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7,912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

