National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

