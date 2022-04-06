National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.