National Asset Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

