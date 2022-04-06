National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

