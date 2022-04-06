National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,791 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after buying an additional 707,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

