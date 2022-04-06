National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

