National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 6,764 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

