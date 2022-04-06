National Bank of Canada FI Invests $142,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 334,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of HES opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

