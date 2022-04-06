National Bank of Canada FI Invests $152,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

INMD stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.89. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

