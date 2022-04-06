National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $155,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,102,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

