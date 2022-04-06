National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Relx Plc has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

