National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $31.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62.

