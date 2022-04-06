National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $22,931,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $11,974,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $5,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.