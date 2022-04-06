National Bank of Canada FI Takes $201,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

ALRM opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.05.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

