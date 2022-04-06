National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

