Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 6,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 144,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $872.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

