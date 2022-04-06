Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navient by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Navient by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

