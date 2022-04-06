Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.22. 49,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,295,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Specifically, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.