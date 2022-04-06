Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $360.59 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,234,752,556 coins and its circulating supply is 30,393,659,264 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

