NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Market Cap of $43.92 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and $5.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00104502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

